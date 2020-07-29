Popular cannabis retailer Superette has officially opened in Rosedale

The popular Toronto-based cannabis retailer, Superette, officially opened the doors to its Toronto flagship store today at 1073 Yonge St. This comes after the brand’s successful launch in Ottawa. The brand is known as one of the first cannabis retailers to create an immersive purchasing space, but Superette is also known for its CEO Mimi Lam.

Lam has been touted as a trailblazer in the cannabis space for jumping on the legal marijuana train before it was trendy and leading the pack with a female-run business — 70 per cent of Superette’s employees identify as women.

Superette is closer in design to a candy store than a cannabis shop. The shop’s Ottawa location is complete with red vinyl booths and bright pops of colour — a stark contrast to an otherwise darkly lit and bleak cannabis retail industry.

The new cannabis shop on Yonge Street in the Rosedale neighbourhood will be open for COVID-19-friendly in-store shopping and the brand’s “click and collect” online shopping experience. The store will be open from Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the brand is Toronto-based, this will be Superette’s first Toronto location.

“Opening in Toronto is an incredible milestone, and we are so excited to bring Superette to Canada’s largest market,” said Lam in a recent press release. “Retail is our first step in building an immersive brand experience, and we are establishing the foundation for a prudent expansion of Superette across Canada and beyond.”

The company is also launching its first Superette-branded vape product: a 0.5-gram single-strain 510 cartridge with a unique cannabis formulation and custom hardware called Jumping Jack. It will be available in Alberta through private retailers in August and is expected to release in other provinces this fall.

This is just the beginning for Superette in Toronto. The company has already announced two more future retail locations in the city. One will be at 49 Spadina Ave. and the other at 994 Dundas St. W.