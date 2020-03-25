Toronto healthcare technology company Cannalogue is applying to Health Canada to conduct a “real-world clinical trial with medical cannabis for COVID-19.”

The study hopes to determine if medical cannabis can reduce the symptoms caused by COVID-19 or any mutant strains of coronavirus.

“Cannalogue is committed to doing our part. The need is too great and we have to act now,” says Dr. Mohan Cooray, president and CEO of Cannalogue.

Cooray is a specialist in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Hepatology.

Cannalogue’s mission, according to its website, is “to help medical cannabis patients find the right products by providing them high affordability, convenience and unmatched variety.”

Cooray says the study is not meant to suggest medical cannabis is a prevention treatment or cure for the coronavirus.

“However,” he says. “Plant cannabinoids have naturally occurring immunomodulatory properties that absolutely require expedited investigation given the current global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cannalogue says it is responding to the call by the Honourable Prime Minister of Canada to enforce wartime measures and for all Canadian businesses to stand united in the fight against COVID-19.

According to a press release, the specialists at Cannalogue believe the active medical ingredients from the cannabis plant could potentially boost the immune system to reduce the severity of symptoms from COVID-19.

“Cannabinoid receptors are naturally found on immune cells in the body. If stimulated prior to an infection, it may dampen the inflammatory response that follows, which is a key factor in the severity of symptoms observed in patients,” says Cooray. “This appears to be a common mechanism of action for the current therapies being investigated for COVID-19 research studies. If we can’t flatten the curve, then we need to focus on reducing the number of deaths.”

For more information, including patient recruitment and clinical trial sponsors, visit Cannalogue.ca.