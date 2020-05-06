Car caravan protest set for noon today as groups look to protect Toronto’s homeless population

Eviction notices placed on homeless tents in some of the city’s largest parks this past weekend is a cause for concern amongst homeless advocates.

While homeless encampments were primarily left alone at the beginning of the pandemic, Toronto officials are now worried about the spread of COVID-19 amongst homeless communities unable to implement physical distancing.

Temporary shelters have been acquired by the city to house homeless residents, including two midtown apartment buildings. These buildings contain 125 fully furnished units and include social services, security, and other support staff. But, some homeless advocates are worried that available housing options are already full.

These tents must not be moved. People have absolutely nowhere to go. This policy of displacement destroys lives, spreads COVID-19 and is in humane. #HousingNow Over 24,000 hotel rooms sit empty in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/4zQi9YWyBN — Greg C (@c_shadowspaces) May 1, 2020

“Torontonians know everyone deserves a home to be able to stay safe and healthy. Lack of housing has been an emergency in this city for far too long. It is critical that housing needs are addressed and maintained after the pandemic too,” said Simone Schmidt, a musician, and action organizer. “As of late April, it is difficult if not impossible for people from the streets to find a safe bed indoors. Shelters remain overcrowded.”

A car caravan protest organized to draw attention to the homeless situation will take place today, May 6, at noon on a route that focusses on streets surrounding Queen’s Park.

Organizers hope that the protest will stress the importance of moving people to safe housing, supplying harm reduction help at homeless sites, providing adequate protection to both staff and residents, and implementing on-site screening and testing at shelters, drop-ins and respites.

Jessica Lyons, nurse and event organizer, worries that Toronto’s homeless will have no choice but to seek out overcrowded and unsafe shelters.

“Clearing encampments while there is literally nowhere else to go and nowhere to be safe is beyond cruel,” she said.

“People literally have no other options…A kind word or a granola bar by a Streets to Homes worker does not equal a housing option.”#Homelessness #Housing #Encampment #Torontohttps://t.co/dAlaU09GCi — Canada Without Poverty (@CWP_CSP) May 4, 2020

Toronto plans on building more permanent housing solutions for the city’s homeless to relocate, but those modular homes will not be ready until September.

Several organizations are taking part in the protest today, including representatives from the Black Legal Action Centre, the CCLA, and Aboriginal Legal Services. Organizers stress that social distancing will occur during the rally and that protestors will not come in contact with each other.

To date, nine shelters have reported COVID-19 cases with more than 200 homeless testing positive. The city has moved 964 people to hotels and is in the process of creating transportation options for those evicted from encampments.

Details of the car caravan protest and route can be found on Facebook.