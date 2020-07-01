Ten ways to celebrate Canada Day at home from a CN Tower light show to virtual concerts and more

Looking for fun ways to celebrate Canada Day while still following physical distancing guidelines? From Toronto to Niagara Falls, cities across the GTA are coming up with their own virtual celebrations, along with some major events. Take a look at what’s available in your city, or tune in to a celebration happening somewhere else so that you can still have some fun while staying safe and healthy!

Hosted by Serena Ryder and Pierre Yves-Lord, this show kicks off at 1 p.m. on CBC, CBC Gem and on the Canadian Heritage Facebook page. It will feature performances from Canadian artists from across the country including the Atlantic Ballet of Canada, Faouzia, Kelly Bado and Laurence Nerbonne. There will also be a special edition of the national anthem. The evening edition of the show is called Canada Day Together and will kick off at 8 p.m. The star-studded performances will feature Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, The Sheepdogs, Alan Doyle and more.

If you’re missing out on fireworks this year, you can still join in the celebration with virtual fireworks through your smartphone, tablet or even computer. If you point your mobile device at the sky at 10 p.m., a three-minute fireworks display in 3D will begin. Follow this link, www.canadavirtualfireworks.ca, to allow the augmented reality application access to your camera in order to experience the fireworks in 3D. For those without mobile devices, you can enjoy the fireworks at any time on your laptop or computer.

The City of Vaughan will be hosting its first virtual Canada Day event in place of its usual celebrations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by 104.5 CHUM FM’s Ashley Greco, the event will feature the Barenaked Ladies, comedian Susan Stewart and artists The Free Label. There will also be fun options available for kids, including performances from Mini Pop Kids and dance group Kreative In Dance Styles and printable activities for them to work on.

The CN Tower will be live-streaming a 15-minute light show at 10 p.m., synchronized to the rhythm of songs by Canadian artists played on 104.5 CHUM FM. You can watch the show through the City of Toronto’s YouTube page or through the CN Tower website.

Hosted by comedian Jessica Holmes and TV personality Devo Brown, this show features performances from Gordon Lightfoot and July Talk and will run for an hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.! Watch the livestream on the City of Toronto’s YouTube page.

The City of Oakville has a full day of Canada Day events planned for those looking for activities to do, including performances from the Oakville Symphony and the Burloak Theatre Group. It starts in the morning at 9 a.m. and will end with a virtual fireworks show at 9 p.m., presented by Chris Hadfield. Check out their event page for more event details and updates for the day.

Another all day event, this one is courtesy of Markham. There will be kid-friendly activities planned, including magic shows with Doo-Doo the Clown, interactive trivia contests and an O Canada tribute video featuring residents from Markham. They’ll also be hosting their own virtual fireworks celebration at 6 p.m. Take a look at their event page to stay updated on the events for the day.

Hosted by Global News’ Farah Nasser and ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, this online show includes performances and appearances by Mississauga’s biggest names including musicians Mia Martina, Johnny Orlando and Mark Pelli, along with NBA star RJ Barrett. Follow along at their event page for more information on the event.

Hosted by former TV host Rick Campanelli, join the City of Burlington for their all-day celebrations that will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring the Burlington Teen Tour Band, the White Pine Dancers, Tim Hicks and more, the day is packed with fun activities for the whole family. Check the event page for details and a full event schedule.

Join Niagara Falls for their virtual celebration hosted by Matt Anthony. There will be appearances from artists such as deadmau5 and Honeymoon Suite, as well as performances by buskers and magicians. The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.