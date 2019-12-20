634674-Pretty-River-Road

Rental of the Week: $10,000 per month for a massive forest retreat north of Toronto

by Chelsea Dolan 2 hours ago

The woodsy retreat at 634674 Pretty River Rd. lives up to its street name. The estate is nestled within the Niagara escarpment, just south of the Blue Mountains, next to a pond and surrounded by scenic trails. It’s perfect for those seeking a stylish and private residence, while still being minutes away from the wintry trails at Devil’s Glen Country Club.

Renters can claim this abode as their own for a cool $10,000 per month. But if they wanted to upgrade their renter status into ownership, it’s also on sale for $2.9 million. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home also comes with lavish amenities like a tennis court and outdoor pool.

 

The kitchen is modern, yet still provides a chalet feel with exposed wooden beaming and hardwood floors.

Here’s a look at the home bar complete with wine fridge and a television.

There’s also a walk-in pantry.

And a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The dining room is under a gazebo-like ceiling, next to bay windows.

The home earns platinum-level chalet status because of the stone fireplace and wooden panelling in the great room.

The matching floor, ceilings and walls add to the scenic getaway experience.

Connected to the rec room, this level is an entertainment haven, with a pool table and more seating areas.

High ceilings follow into this bedroom and double doors open up to the outdoor patio.

The grey tiling make the ensuite bathroom feel like a spa retreat.

There’s also a walk-in closet past the his and her sinks.

Another bedroom connects to its own ensuite bathroom with an open wall.

The laundry room has not one, but three washer and dryer systems.

The outdoor grounds are perfect for both summer and winter activities.

634674 Pretty River Rd. rental is listed with Wispy Boivin of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

