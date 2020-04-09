This wine delivery program is donating 100 per cent of its profits to COVID-19 research

Charlie’s Burgers (CB), a pop-up supper club series in Toronto, is donating all of the profits earned from its monthly wine program to COVID-19 research and relief.
This means wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts can restock their cupboards with some world-class wines, with the added benefit of knowing their money is going toward a very important cause. And they can do it all without leaving the comfort of their home. It’s a win-win whatever way you want to look at it.
The initiative, offered in partnership with the 20-year-old wine import company GrapeBrands Fine Wine & Spirits, will apply when anyone purchases a case of wine or spirits from the CB portfolio.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to the donation from Charlie’s Burgers, the Moez and Marissa Kassam Foundation and KANDL Artistique are both dedicated to matching the first $10,000 raised through the program.
With the support of the matching donors, the program aims to raise a total of $30,000 for Sunnybrook.
Head over to the wine store section of their website to put in an order.