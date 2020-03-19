How to make chef Adrian Forte’s hearty oxtail pappardelle

This week, as many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

“These tender, sticky, beefy morsels of oxtail are nestled between the crevices of velvety noodles and smothered in a Caribbean spiced au jus,” explains Top Chef’s Adrian Forte.

“The sense of emotional elevation and euphoria is only comparable to that of receiving a warm, cozy hug from your significant other after having a long stressful day at the office.”

Chef Adrian Forte’s oxtail pappardelle

Serves 6 people

Ingredients

5 lbs oxtail, trimmed

2 cups white onions, chopped

1.5 cup scallions, chopped

2 cups carrots, cubed

4 garlic cloves

1 bunch fresh thyme

2 Tbsp jerk marinade

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp worcestershire

0.5 beef powder stock

1 cup tomato, chopped

1/4 cup coconut oil

2 cups canned lima beans

1 cup port wine

1lb pappardelle pasta

1/4 grated Parmesan cheese

Method

1. In a large mixing bowl, add oxtails, onions, scallions, garlic, thyme, scotch bonnets, paprika, soy sauce, pimento seeds, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce and marinate at least 4 hours or overnight in the refrigerator, stirring occasionally

2. In a large cast iron skillet, heat 1 cup of coconut oil on medium-high heat

3. Remove the oxtail from marinade, shaking off any excess marinade. Set the remaining marinade aside for later.

4. When the oil is hot, place the oxtail in the skillet and brown on all sides

5. Remove the brown oxtail and place in slow cooker

6. Add enough water to the slow cooker to cover the oxtail. Also toss in the remaining marinade, tomatoes, carrots, beef stock powder

7. Set the slow cooker on high and cook for 7 hours, until the meat becomes tender and falls off the bone

8. Remove the oxtail from the slow cooker and let cool. Remove the meat from the bones (reserve bones for stock at a later time)

9. Add the pulled oxtail meat back to the slow cooker, along with the the lima beans, tomato paste, and more beef powder or water, if needed.

10. Simmer uncovered for 1 hour, skimming fat off top and stirring occasionally

11. In the last 1/2 hour of cooking time, add port wine and jerk marinade

12. Cook pasta according to package directions. Pour into a large serving bowl or casserole dish

13. Pour oxtail ragu mixture on top of pappardelle. Add grated parmesan and serve.

