Chef Anthony Rose opens new taco joint in the former Schmaltz Appetizing space

Before the dust had even settled on the old Ossington outpost of Schmaltz Appetizing, Anthony Rose was ready with a completely new concept and restaurant. Welcome, Gordy Smiles. A taco joint introduced by Robert Wilder and chef Anthony Rose in the former Schmaltz space at the corner of Dundas and Ossington.

This new restaurant is nothing but out of the ordinary. Here’s this Jewish chef known for his pastrami sandwiches and patty melts, making tres leche cakes, tacos and Pozole Verde soup. Straying from his roots of lox and schemers, Rose is drawing influence from his time in New York and San Francisco where he worked in the kitchen alongside a slew of Mexican chefs. The menu at Gordy Smiles will feature traditional taqueria dishes like chicken Tinga, Carnitas Mulita and goat stew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anthony rose (@chefanthonyrose) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:44pm PST

The restaurant will be different from Rose’s other spots in the city in more ways than just the food. Gordy Smiles will be open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, making it the ideal place to stop for a bite at last call. At the centre of one of the busiest intersections in the city, Rose has really optimized this space, making it open to the public until the wee hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordy Smiles (@gordy_smiles) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:46pm PDT

Anthony Rose has been spamming Instagram feeds all weekend with photos and dish teasers from the Gordy Smiles menu.

Gordy Smiles is officially open at 224 Ossington Ave. Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m.to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.