Chef Craig Wong is taking his restaurant Patois on a delivery tour through the suburbs

One of the many things the pandemic has taken away from us is the ability to visit our favourite restaurants for a night of delicious dining. Yes, lots of restaurants have been open for takeout and delivery, but if you don’t live within the delivery zone, you’re often out of luck. Well for fans of chef Craig Wong’s Patois, that’s no longer the case.

Wong and the team behind the popular Dundas West restaurant are launching the Patois delivery tour in May. There is one day allocated for each area: May 4 for Scarborough, May 5 for Vaughan, May 6 for Mississauga, May 11 for Markham, May 12 for Brampton and May 13 for Pickering and Ajax. If your area is not on the current list, don’t fret as new tour dates will be released in the near future.

Patois fans can go online and order the Patois heat ‘n’ serve care packages that are filled with the restaurant’s classic dishes. The packages come fully cooked and chilled with detailed reheating instructions for the oven or microwave.

There are three options for care packages — the full pack ($149), the half pack ($85) and the veggie pack ($79). Some of the highlights of the full pack include Jamaican curry black tiger shrimp and potato, one whole juicy jerk chicken, large oxtail, Trini mac pie and cocktail Jamaican beef patties.

The half pack features many of the same dishes in smaller portion sizes, meant to feed two people instead of the four people that the full pack will serve. The veggie pack includes DIY doubles, jerk butter roasted broccoli and cauliflower, Jamaican curry eggplant with potato and peas, vegetable Jamaican patties and more.

There are also à la carte items, cocktail kits and beer and wine add-on options.

There is limited availability for each delivery date and orders are taken on a first-come first-serve basis. All orders will be delivered between noon and 6 p.m. on the date specified.

The delivery team is comprised of Patois servers and cooks so that Wong could keep as many of his team members employed as possible.

To order, head to exploretock.com/patois and select the “Pickup” option for your area (though the meal will actually be delivered).