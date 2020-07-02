How to make chef Lynn Crawford’s summery burrata crostini

“Creamy burrata is one of my all-time favourite cheeses,” says Food Network star and chef Lynn Crawford. “It’s incredible with bread still warm from the grill and topped with this delicious, easy-to-prepare chutney.”

Chef Crawford says she first discovered white balsamic vinegar — a key ingredient of the chutney — while travelling through Italy. She has been hooked on the stuff ever since. “It adds a touch of sweetness and depth of flavour.”

Burrata crostini with tomato chutney

Serves 4

CHUTNEY

4 cups cherry tomatoes

2 sprigs oregano

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 lemon’s grated zest

1⁄2 cup honey

1⁄2 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 1⁄2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp salt

1⁄4 tsp chili flakes

1 vanilla bean, split

FOR THE BURRATA

1 clove garlic, peeled

4 slices rustic bread (about 3⁄4 inch thick)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

8 oz burrata

1⁄4 cup toasted pine nuts

4 basil leaves, torn to taste

sea salt and pepper, to taste

NOTE: Make the sweet and sour tomato chutney at least one day ahead so it has plenty of time to marinate. If desired, you can swap out the burrata for mozzarella or another soft cheese like a brie or Camembert.

PREPPING THE CHUTNEY

1. Put the tomatoes and oregano in a large bowl.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the remaining chutney ingredients; stir together with a wooden spoon. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and pour over the tomatoes and oregano. Stir to combine. Cool to room temperature, then cover and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

PREPPING THE CROSTINI

1. To serve the crostini, gently crush the garlic clove and rub over one side of each of the bread slices.

2. Brush both sides of the bread with olive oil. Toast the bread on a grill or in a skillet over medium-high heat until golden and crisp on both sides. Transfer to a platter.

3. Break the burrata roughly with your hands and divide it among the toast slices. Spoon some of the tomato chutney over the cheese and garnish with the pine nuts and basil. Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper and serve.