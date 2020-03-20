How to make chef Suzanne Barr’s soothing cauliflower soup

This week, as many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

“Cauliflower soup is one of my go-to dishes because it truly is soothing to the soul,” says chef Suzanne Barr of True True Diner.

“It can be enjoyed in the midst of cold winter night or on a hot summer day as a cold soup. It’s so versatile and simple, and makes you feel like a chef creating something so magical and delicious using only a few ingredients.”

Cauliflower soup

Serves 6-8 cups

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium white onion, peeled and sliced

1 medium white onion, peeled and sliced 6 cups vegetable stock or 6 cups chicken stock

½ – ¾ cup freshly-grated Parmesan cheese

kosher salt and freshly-cracked black pepper

Method

1. Begin by preparing your cauliflower. Remove and discard the outer leaves and trim off the stem. Quarter the cauliflower by using a knife to slice it down the middle of the stem, separating it into four sections. Separate the core from the florets. Roughly chop the florets, and then thinly slice the core. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes, until soft and translucent, stirring occasionally.

3. Add in the chopped cauliflower, and vegetable stock stir to combine. Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a boil. Then reduce heat to medium, cover, and continue simmering for about 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender.

4. Using either an immersion blender, or transferring the soup in batches to a traditional blender (be careful not to fill it very full when working with hot soups), puree the soup until smooth.

5. Stir in Parmesan, and season the soup to taste with salt and black pepper.

6. Serve immediately, topped with your desired garnishes. I used toasted sesame oil, parmesan wafer, and chives.

Parmesan wafers

Makes 6-8 wafers

Ingredients

½ – 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Method

1. Measure 1 tablespoon per wafer and place in a cold nonstick skillet.

2. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

3. The cheese will begin to melt and once a light golden colour is achieved remove the pan from heat and allow to cool.

4. Once the wafers are cool you can move the wafers to paper towels to soak up additional oils.

5. Place wafer on top of hot soup.

Looking for other chef-approved recipes to try at home? Make Pizzeria Libretto’s meatballs, Planta’s plant-based mac and cheese or chef Adrian Forte’s oxtail pappardelle.