Piano Piano is getting a second location uptown

Davisville Village is about to get a big dose of colour. After the loss of Birch Bistro, the French-inspired spot that called the corner of Mount Pleasant and Manor Roads home, midtown residents can rejoice in knowing a Victor Barry project will be filling the space.

After 10 years at Splendido, Barry opened up Piano Piano at 88 Harbord St. — Toronto’s favourite colourful and whimsically decorated Italian restaurant. The Annex couldn’t get enough and so chef then opened Café Cancan, a French café also on Harbord Street.

Now the love is spreading north. Piano Piano’s second location, Piano Piano Uptown, will be at 623 Mt. Pleasant Rd. and Barry has confirmed that it is slated to open in October.