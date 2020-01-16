Chinese New Year 2020

Five ways to celebrate Chinese New Year in Toronto

Welcome the Year of the Rat at any one of these hot spots

Photo: Lee Restaurant on King

The Chinese New Year is around the corner and this year marks our return to the first animal on the zodiac calendar: the rat. So without further ado, here are five of the best ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Toronto, just in time for Jan. 25 this year.

Lee Restaurant

Lee Restaurant on King is prepared to go all out for Chinese New Year with a special menu from Jan. 23-30. Chef Lee will be serving up a $48 dim sum platter in celebration of the new year that serves two, and includes shrimp and scallop siu mai, chicken and porcini siu mai, braised beef with turnip cake, and crispy green onion dumplings with a sweet chili lime glaze.

 

The striking interior inside Lee Restaurant

Alma

Chef Anna Chen (Scaramouche, Buca Yorkville) and chef Ken Yau (Nota Bene, K.dinners) are coming together for one night only at Alma restaurant. Celebratory dishes from Hakka-Chinese and Hong Kong-Chinese perspectives will be offered family style for $15 or $16. Diners will be able to choose from eight menu items that include dishes like braised pork belly and shiitake, crispy fish-shaped waffles filled with molten salted egg yolk, and fried shrimp and pork meatballs with persimmon mustard sauce. The event will take place on Jan. 23, and reservations are recommended.

 

Crispy fish-shaped waffles at Alma ($9)

Dasha

Dasha opened in 2019 and is a two-storey experience from chef Akira Back. The concept of the restaurant is super fun (see video here) so it’s a good bet that the place will be humming for your January visit. Cocktails that double as works of art and a second floor of private karaoke rooms are two exciting ways you can ring in the Year of the Rat.

 

The Oracle cocktail at Dasha

The Shangri-La Hotel

The Shangri-La Hotel is doing their annual Chinese New Year afternoon tea from Jan. 20 – Feb. 29. Celebrants can enjoy the lovely décor while noshing on crystal shrimp dumplings, confit duck bao, lemon mousse almond cake, and warm sesame ginger balls to name but a few. Reservations are encouraged.

 

Lunar New Year high tea at the Shangri-La

Lee Chen Asian Bistro

Lee Chen Asian Bistro is ushering in the new year with a specialty limited time creation. From now until Jan. 31, you can celebrate at Lee Chen’s three locations with a beautiful platter of pork knuckles served on a bed of bok choy. If you’ve never tried them, now is the perfect time.

