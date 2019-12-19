Condo of the Week: $2.48 mil for an elaborate penthouse with a turf wall in Thornhill

Originality lives inside this Thornhill penthouse. The 3,400-square-foot condo is located at 7905 Bayview Ave., a building that was given the Condo of the Year Award in 2017 from the Canadian Condominium Institute. Unit LPH-12 is one of the largest in the building, boasting unique design features throughout.

It’s been tastefully renovated with some luxurious updates like custom cabinetry and herringbone flooring. The $2.488 million condo has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a pretty large den.

The kitchen, dining and family room are all open concept.

The living area is split into two distinct styles, with a retro-map decal on one side and a coffered ceiling on the other.

The dining room and kitchen overlook the suite’s massive terrace.

The turf accent wall is an eccentric detail that adds a colourful element to the space.

The cosy breakfast nook has a cottage-like vibe, complete with booth seating and a brick feature wall.

The den could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Sleek panelling line one wall of this lengthy master bedroom.

This rustic ensuite is accentuated by vanity lighting and earthy wall tiling.

Sliding barn doors open up to the master walk-in closet.

The second bedroom gets a ton of natural light.

This bedroom also has its own walk-in closet.

The twin vanities and marble tiling make this elegant bathroom pop. A whimsical chandelier hangs over the jacuzzi tub for an extra burst of light.

The private terrace is made to feel more like a backyard with added turf and a stone border.

LPH-12 7905 Bayview Ave. is listed with Kenneth Yim of Keller Williams of Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage.