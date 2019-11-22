50 Yorkville

Condo of the Week: $18.2 million for a ritzy suite in the Four Seasons

by Chelsea Dolan 3 hours ago

For anyone with a casual $18.2 million to spare, you could be calling the Four Seasons home. The Yorkville neighbourhood is no stranger to multi-million dollar properties and suite 4901 definitely falls into that bracket.

4901 – 50 Yorkville Ave. spans over 5,500-square-feet and is one of the few custom designed suites in the building. Plus, it hosts services and amenities that only a hotel can provide like 24-hour room service, a concierge and an indoor pool to name a few.

The entryway looks pristine with its glossy floors and bright colour scheme.

50-Yorkville

Floor-to-ceiling windows border the entire condo, including the massive living room. There’s more than enough room to fit two entire seating areas, which is something you don’t see very often.

50-Yorkville

More cosy seating can be found in the adjacent family room.

50-Yorkville

The dining room is equally spacious. It has access to the outdoor terrace and includes one of the four fireplaces seen in the residence.

50-Yorkville

The kitchen is simply designed with an eat-in island and hardwood cabinetry.

50 Yorkville

The future homeowners can make use of the kitchen’s extra space by placing a dining table next to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

CONDO-50-Yorkville

Another fireplace makes an appearance in the master bedroom. 

The large soaker bathtub is a spa-like amenity appearing in the ensuite.

50 Yorkville

The lit-up shelving inside the walk-in closet is a nice touch.

50 Yorkville

11-foot ceilings open up the entire home, including this second bedroom.

50-Yorkville

This ensuite bathroom is one of five located in the condo.

50-Yorkville

Double doors open to this bright home office.

50-Yorkville

A condo of this size means there’s ample opportunity to catch east, west and northern views of the city. The outdoor deck is a great spot to check it out.

 4901 – 50 Yorkville Ave. is currently listed with Janice Fox of Hazelton Real Estate Inc.

BACK TO HOME