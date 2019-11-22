Condo of the Week: $18.2 million for a ritzy suite in the Four Seasons

For anyone with a casual $18.2 million to spare, you could be calling the Four Seasons home. The Yorkville neighbourhood is no stranger to multi-million dollar properties and suite 4901 definitely falls into that bracket.

4901 – 50 Yorkville Ave. spans over 5,500-square-feet and is one of the few custom designed suites in the building. Plus, it hosts services and amenities that only a hotel can provide like 24-hour room service, a concierge and an indoor pool to name a few.

The entryway looks pristine with its glossy floors and bright colour scheme.

Floor-to-ceiling windows border the entire condo, including the massive living room. There’s more than enough room to fit two entire seating areas, which is something you don’t see very often.

More cosy seating can be found in the adjacent family room.

The dining room is equally spacious. It has access to the outdoor terrace and includes one of the four fireplaces seen in the residence.

The kitchen is simply designed with an eat-in island and hardwood cabinetry.

The future homeowners can make use of the kitchen’s extra space by placing a dining table next to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Another fireplace makes an appearance in the master bedroom.

The large soaker bathtub is a spa-like amenity appearing in the ensuite.

The lit-up shelving inside the walk-in closet is a nice touch.

11-foot ceilings open up the entire home, including this second bedroom.

This ensuite bathroom is one of five located in the condo.

Double doors open to this bright home office.

A condo of this size means there’s ample opportunity to catch east, west and northern views of the city. The outdoor deck is a great spot to check it out.

4901 – 50 Yorkville Ave. is currently listed with Janice Fox of Hazelton Real Estate Inc.