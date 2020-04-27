COVID-19 continues its onslaught at Toronto long-term care homes as deaths creep up

According to Toronto Public Health reports released on April 23 there have been 1203 total reported resident cases of COVID-19, 142 confirmed staff cases, and 139 confirmed virus-related deaths in long-term care homes (LTCH) across the GTA, and the death toll has begun to creep up in midtown and North York.

On April 23, staff at the Salvation Army-operated Meighen Manor, located at Yonge and Davisville, confirmed 22 COVID-19-related resident deaths and 74 positive cases of resident infections. Twenty-six staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation at home. These numbers have increased from 50 positive resident cases and 18 deaths, as reported on April 20.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with the family members who have lost their loved ones,” said Maj. Rob Kerr, a divisional secretary for the Salvation Army. ”The health and safety of our staff and residents are of the utmost importance to The Salvation Army. We remain in regular contact with health authorities, implementing all recommended infection control policies and protocols to reduce the instance of transmission.”

The death toll and number of resident infections are spreading quickly. Extendicare Bayview has reported 57 resident cases, and five deaths at their location near Bayview and Finch, and Baycrest Apotex Centre, near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, reported five resident cases, and two deaths as of April 22. Six staff members of Apotex have confirmed positive cases and are currently self-isolating at home.

Chartwell Gibson Retirement Residence, located at Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street, has also seen an increase in cases. Sharon Ranalli, the vice president of marketing and communications at Chartwell Retirement Residences, confirmed in an email that eight residents have died in relation to COVID-19, and that 30 residents and ten staff members have tested positive.

“As we increase testing at this site we are, as would be expected, seeing an increase in both positive and negative results,” Ranalli said.

Chartwell Gibson has allowed family members to visit their loved ones who are at the end of life. Family members are allowed in one member at a time and required to pass screening tests and wear full PPE.

“We continue to follow infection control protocols, enhanced resident monitoring including respiratory and symptom checks, active screening of staff including temperature checks at the start and finish of shifts, isolation strategies and the use of PPE,” Ranalli added.

However, in many residences, families are unable to see their loved ones who are at the end of life. Visitation restrictions have been in effect since as early as January in some long-term care homes, compelling family members to keep in contact through virtual means. According to some reports, resources at some long-term care homes are simply stretched too thin, leaving family members to say their goodbyes from outside of windows.

Dr. Joseph Y.K Wong is the founder of Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care and one of the leaders of the Canadian Alliance to Protect and Equipe Seniors Living (CAPES). His initiative has partnered with large operators of senior living facilities including Amica Senior Lifestyles, Extendicare, Chartwell and others, to bring 15 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to long-term care and retirement homes across the country, particularly smaller care homes, to protect frontline workers, volunteers, employees and residents from further infections.

“Some of the long term care homes, they really do not have sufficient human power because of the lack of funding. This is an inherent problem within the sector,” said Wong. At Yee Yong Centre, 70 per cent of the resident population has to depend on a walker or wheelchair and around 80 per cent suffer from incontinence.

“People go in because of necessity because they can’t get proper care at home,” said Wong. “At home, there is no professional component. And it is 24 hours a day, it is not day shift or whatever shift, it is 7/24. A lot of families, even though they are willing, and they want to take care of their seniors, sometimes just can’t.”

Wong said that when the virus hit, care workers across have had to double their workload to support this extremely vulnerable population.

“The Ontario government is committed to using every resource we have to support the province’s long-term care homes as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 including a laser focus on those long-term care homes experiencing outbreaks in need of urgent support,” said Macey Aramburo, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care. She confirmed that the province is continuing to ramp up measures to provide support for long-term care facilities, including introducing same-day delivery of protective equipment and medical equipment. Most recently, military personnel were called into some care homes to offer additional support.

“The experience the world over is that seniors are the easy target of this virus,” said Wong. “We really need to do our best to protect our seniors, knowing that if seniors are in trouble, the consequences are horrendous. We know that in group living like this, it will spread very fast. We know that the virus spreads fast, and kills fast in senior populations.”