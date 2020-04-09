The public health risk posed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto has forced the city to put stringent safety measures in place. Residents have been instructed to follow the guidelines, or face the consequences — which include staggering fines and even jail time.

Toronto Police are out ticketing anyone found in violation of the city’s emergency orders, while officials continue to remind the public that disobeying these rules could come at a much steeper cost than a fine. The measures, they say, have been put in place to protect the public and save lives.

So with that in mind, here is a list of the new bylaws created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Littering

Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials have warned people not to discard used rubber gloves and masks on the streets of Toronto. Those materials, which could be contaminated with COVID-19, pose a significant risk to the public. Toronto Mayor John Tory called it a “bone-headed” and “risky” move by some residents at a recent press conference and noted it could result in a $500 fine.

Don’t be a #COVIDIOT!! 🤪 You didn’t litter before; now is NOT the time to start. Please discard your used masks 😷 and gloves 🧤 in a garbage bag 🗑️, NOT on the ground, where it places the rest of us at risk! 🙏🏼#TorontoStrong 💙 pic.twitter.com/ksf7Gid5OW — @toronto (@Toronto) April 9, 2020

Violating self-isolation

Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are awaiting test results, exhibiting symptoms, or are in contact with someone who has tested positive, are ordered to remain in isolation for 14 days. Such individuals are only allowed to exit their house to seek medical treatment if their symptoms worsen. Anyone caught violating this order, and putting others at risk, could be fined up to $5,000 per day. Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, enacted the emergency order as of 10 a.m. on April 1.

Using public playgrounds and amenities

Signs have been put up in playgrounds and amenities across Toronto to remind the public to stay away. Toronto Police and bylaw enforcement officers have also been out issuing tickets to anyone caught using public facilities (playgrounds, tennis courts, baseball diamonds, etc.) across the city. Mayor John Tory said violators risk facing a hefty fine of anywhere from $750 to $5,000 at a Mar. 30 press conference.

While I urge residents to do their best to #StayHome. If you need to go out, please practice responsible #PhysicalDistancing. Any two people who don’t live together, who fail to keep 2 metres (6 feet) apart in a park or a public square, are subject to a $1,000 fine. pic.twitter.com/AU7FeZPcQp — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 8, 2020

Ignoring social distancing policies

It is now illegal to be within two metres of someone else in public parks and squares. Breaking the new bylaw could come with a fine of up to $5,000. Having trouble gauging the proper distance? Officials say to think of the length of a hockey stick. The emergency order was signed by Mayor John Tory on April 2 after reports of public gatherings continued to pour in through 311.

Price gouging

Premier Doug Ford has vowed to come down hard on businesses price gouging in this time of crisis. “If you’re selling face masks, protective gloves, cold medicine, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, and you’re hiking the price five times, ten times what it should be, you’re done. … We have drastically increased the penalties for this disgusting activity,” Ford said. Individuals could face a fine of about $750. If convicted they could face a maximum penalty of a year in jail or up to $100,000. A corporation could face a fine of up to $10 million and the director of a company could face a fine of $500,000 and up to a year in jail.

Price gouging and reselling essential items that vulnerable people count on is UN-CANADIAN, it’s wrong, and we are putting an end to it! pic.twitter.com/pOtEHUIcet — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 26, 2020

Refusing to identify yourself to police

Anyone caught disobeying an emergency order put in place by the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic must identify themselves to police when asked. Police officers across the province have been granted temporary powers as of Mar. 31 and failure to comply carries a fine of $750 to $1,000.

Holding large-scale gatherings

In March, the province banned gatherings of 50 people or more. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been charged with enforcing this order and are issuing fines for anyone who does not comply. Individuals could be fined up to $1,000, while corporations could face fines of up to $500,000.

Non-essential businesses choosing to remain open

Toronto is also issuing fines to “non-essential businesses” that remain open despite provincial orders to close. On Monday, Mar. 16, Dr. Eileen de Villa recommended that restaurants and bars begin to shut down across the city. De Villa added that any businesses who choose not to comply risk being subject to a daily fine of $25,000 under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.