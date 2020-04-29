There are reports of COVID-19 outbreaks at two Toronto-area hospitals: North York General and Sick Kids. On Monday, April 27, North York General posted a notice on their website after three patients tested positive for the virus in their Reactivation Unit-5 West.

“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority and all appropriate precautions are in place. Patients and staff continue to be monitored,” the hospital stated, noting that they currently have 27 inpatients, with four in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Sick Kids Hospital is experiencing an outbreak on an inpatient unit specialising in haematology/oncology (8B). A teenager was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, and the hospital has now confirmed that this patient’s parents, and a member of the patient’s clinical team, have also tested positive for the virus. In a statement, the hospital notes that everyone who may have been exposed was notified, and the hospital, along with Toronto Public Health, are actively investigating how the virus was transmitted.

SickKids is sharing two COVID-19 updates. We have an outbreak of COVID-19 on an inpatient unit specializing in heamatology/oncology (8B). The patient diagnosed with COVID-19 on the weekend continues to be the only patient connected to this outbreak. — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) April 28, 2020

On Tuesday, April 28, the hospital identified a second patient who was admitted and who has tested positive for COVID-19, although this case is unrelated to the outbreak in the inpatient unit. Both patients are now being cared for on a unit “with dedicated procedures and processes related to these types of patients,” the hospital noted.

“While this is certainly not the kind of news we want to be sharing, the fact is we have been fortunate at SickKids thus far – these are our first positive inpatient cases since the pandemic started over six weeks ago,” Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of SickKids said in a statement. “I have full and absolute confidence in our teams here at SickKids and in our ability to continue to provide the best possible care, while protecting the safety of our patients, families and staff.”

I want to reassure everyone that staff at @SickKidsNews continue to work relentlessly to protect our patients, families and colleagues, and to overcome COVID-19 together. SickKids remains a safe place for anyone who needs medical attention. https://t.co/07dhS1ng7a — Ronald D. Cohn (@ronald_cohn) April 29, 2020

Click here for further COVID-19 updates at North York General and here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 at SickKids.