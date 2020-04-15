Premier Doug Ford to send ‘COVID-19 swat teams’ to seniors’ homes to contain outbreaks

Premier Doug Ford says he is launching an action plan aimed at containing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes across the province.

The announcement came after 114 outbreaks were confirmed, representing 14 per cent of all long-term care facilities in Ontario. Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto’s west end has reported 25 deaths due to COVID-19 to date. In Markham, the Markhaven Home for Seniors has seen 10 deaths from the virus — and other homes across the province are waging similar battles.

“We will do everything we can to protect our seniors and most vulnerable citizens because we all know they are most at risk during this pandemic,” said Premier Ford.

The province is ramping up testing, screening and surveillance in the homes facing outbreaks — which means more testing for symptomatic individuals and any asymptomatic contacts. According to the premier, personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed to long-term care homes facing outbreaks within 24 hours or less. Other measures include emergency funding for hiring more staff, restricting non-essential visitors, and enhanced cleaning measures.

“We’re putting together ‘COVID-19 swat teams’ drawn from our hospitals, home care and public health care units to help homes manage outbreaks,” said Ford.

The province also passed an emergency order to ensure every employee in long-term care homes can only work in one home at a time, to help curb the spread of the virus. As of Wednesday morning, the province has 8,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 494 more than the previous day.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario’s minister of long-term care, addressed concerns raised by residents wishing to remove loved ones from facilities experiencing an outbreak.

“Their beds will not be lost, they will be put back on a priority list for readmission to the home when this settles down,” said Fullerton. “However, during an outbreak in a home, there can be no readmissions and that is unfortunately the case in some of our homes.”

Some were quick to point out that the province’s plan does not apply to group homes also suffering from outbreaks and dwindling resources. Participation House in Markham is one such group home for adults with developmental and physical disabilities that is having significant trouble in the fight against COVID-19. At Participation House, 37 of the 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and many of the staff walked out upon learning of the outbreak. The home recently reported its first death as of Wednesday morning.

There remains a significant need for staffing at Participation House, Markham. See job postings here:

For RN https://t.co/awkzt5yI3O

For RPN https://t.co/K1xX6rzK1D

For PSW https://t.co/ZMNlIGqnZV pic.twitter.com/bO1YoOf8su — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) April 15, 2020

The premier insisted that those homes would not be overlooked.

“Our announcement today right now, is about long-term care homes. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to put the resources into other areas and other ministries. We are, that’s going to be one of our highest priorities,” Ford said. The premier went on to hint at an another upcoming announcement regarding group homes by Todd Smith, Ontario’s minister of children, community and social services in the next day or so.