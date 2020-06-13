David Lee’s recipes for sensational vegan barbecue sides

In our ultimate guide to throwing the most delicious backyard barbecue, we asked chef David Lee to share his favourite recipes for vegan barbecue side dishes. Lee drew inspiration from popular dishes on his Planta menus such as Planta Burger’s buffalo cauliflower and Planta Queen‘s pineapple fried rice. Here are three must-try recipes to accompany all your grilled goodies in your next backyard barbecue.

BBQ Cauliflower with tahini dressing

Serves 4

CAULIFLOWER

1 head cauliflower (cut into 4 pieces)

1 sprig thyme

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

6 litres salted water

1 lemon slice

2 tbsp olive oil

sea salt and pepper

TAHINI DRESSING

1 cup tahini

juice from 1 lemon

4 tbsp cold pressed sunflower oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

salt and pepper to taste

STEPS

1. Bring the water, thyme, bay leaf and peppercorns to a boil.

2. Make sure the water solution is salty like the ocean.

3. Remove from the heat and add the lemon slice.

4. Add cauliflower pieces to the water solution.

5. Allow to cool and then put into the fridge overnight.

6. Remove the cauliflower, rub with olive oil, salt and pepper.

7. Cook on your barbecue in direct heat for 30 to 45 min.

Dressing

1. In a small bowl mix tahini, lemon juice, oil and maple syrup.

2. Add salt and pepper to taste.

FINISHING TOUCHES

1. Remove the cauliflower from barbecue.

2. Smother with tahini dressing.

3. Enjoy!

Fried Rice and Banana Leaf

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

2 cups cooked rice

8 pieces cooked asparagus, cut to 1 inch pieces

1 cup spring peas

½ cup tofu

2 sprig coriander, chopped roughly

1 lime

¼ thai chilli

2 tbsp soya sauce

4 tbsp water

1 piece large banana leaf

STEPS

1. Place your large banana leaf on the barbecue.

2. Mix rice, asparagus, spring peas, tofu and water and season lightly with salt.

3. Take the mix and place it the middle of the banana leaf.

4. Cook indirectly for 30 minutes on gentle heat.

5. Remove from barbecue.

6. Open the banana leaf, squeeze the lime on top of the rice mixture.

7. Add soya sauce, fine chopped thai chili and coriander.

8. Eat hot and enjoy!

Smoked Peppers with lemon shallot vinaigrette

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

4 peppers (combination of red & orange)

1 small clove garlic, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

2 basil leaves, finely chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

1 small shallot, finely chopped

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

White oak wood chips

Olive tapenade of your choice

STEPS

1. Preheat your barbecue.

2. Place the peppers on the grill and add the wood chips.

3. Cook very slowly in indirect heat for 2 hours (take your time and be patient!).

4. Once cooked, remove the peppers, cover with plastic wrap and set aside.

VINAIGRETTE

1. In a small bowl mix together garlic, shallot, salt, sugar, lemon zest, basil and olive oil.

FINISHING TOUCHES

1. Peel the peppers.

2. Cut into thin strips, remove the seeds and discard the skin.

3. Pour the vinaigrette on top of the peppers.

4. Top with your favourite olive tapenade.

5. Enjoy!