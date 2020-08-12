Simcoe investigating COVID-19 cases in 11 people who attended Muskoka resort and restaurant

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving people who attended a resort and a restaurant in Muskoka over the August long weekend.

Eleven people out of a group of about 30, all from various families, who attended the Deerhurst Resort and 3 Guys and a Stove restaurant over the civic holiday long weekend have tested positive for the virus.

11 COVID CASES REPORTED AFTER FAMILY VISIT TO DEERHURST RESORT. https://t.co/UFpUuqbR0k pic.twitter.com/kK5dklRU2D — Muskoka TODAY (@muskokatodaily) August 11, 2020

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Dr Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe Muskoka, noted that all of the individuals residing outside of Simcoe-Muskoka, and none of them had symptoms at the time. However, some developed symptoms after leaving the region and 11 tested positive for the virus.

Gardner said that the health unit is conducting an investigation into contacts at the facilities in question in order to determine individuals who would need to self-isolate and be tested. So far, they’ve identified one person who is deemed to be at high risk, needing to be isolated.

“We did note that there is a high degree of compliance at those two premises with regards to infection control practices, the mask use and distancing, and the other control measures that are necessary for resorts, so that certainly helps in the situation,” Gardner.

He reminded viewers that there’s a potential for transmission of the virus, even in Simcoe-Muskoka, even when the rates are very low.

“People need to continue practising the safety practices that we are always speaking to. The physical distancing of two metres from people who are not in your social circle. Maintaining a social circle of no more than 10 people that you’re in physical contact with, wearing a mask when you’re in indoor public places, or if you’re in a crowded outdoor public place where you can’t physically distance. Hand hygiene, hand washing, self-monitoring, self-isolation if you develop symptoms, and seeking assessment and testing,” Gardner added.

Prior to the entire province moving into stage three of reopening, there was concern regarding residents from the Greater Toronto Area travelling to cottage country and putting the region at risk.

As of Wednesday, Ontario is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19—an increase from the 33 cases reported Tuesday— and one new death. Nineteen of these new cases come from Toronto, 16 from Peel, and 13 from Ottawa. Forty-one cases involved people between the ages of 20 and 39 years old.

Today, Ontario is reporting 95 cases of #COVID19, a 0.2% increase and another day below 100 cases. Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Yesterday, the province processed over 24,500 tests. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 12, 2020

Prior to Tuesday, the case count was higher—with 79 new cases reported on Sunday and 115 new cases reported on Monday. Tuesday’s drop in new cases could possibly be due to routine data cleanup by Toronto Public Health, which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts.