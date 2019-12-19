Leslieville’s deep dish pizza spot is getting a second location

Descendant Pizza took Leslieville by storm with their fluffy deep dish pies and now they’re bringing that signature pan crust to the west end of Toronto.

In a cryptic Instagram post on Dec. 18, the deep dish pizza house posted a photo of the Dundas West tattoo parlour, Holy Noir.

The notable tattoo spot at 790 Dundas St.W. is most recognized for the works from Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery. His signature black and red line work can be found on celebrities like Halsey and Sophie Turner.

View this post on Instagram #2 #descendant #west A post shared by Chris Getchell (@descendant_pizza) on Dec 18, 2019 at 1:10pm PST

The Instagram caption was just as convoluted as the photo, sporting the hashtags “#2 #descendant #west.” Many people on social media have taken the post to mean that the beloved pizza spot will be bringing their thick and flavourful pies to Dundas and Bathurst.

However, due to the nature of the post, there is little information on when this move will take place, or if Holy Noir will be involved or moving locations.