Did Richmond Hill council just vote to develop the Oak Ridges Moraine?

Richmond Hill City Council has voted to consider opening protected lands in the Oak Ridges Moraine to future development.

At a city council meeting on Feb. 26, councillor Tom Muench introduced a motion to redesignate agricultural lands contained within the Province of Ontario’s Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan (ORMCP).

Muench’s motion noted that the countryside area designation of the ORMCP is intended to protect prime agricultural areas and maintain the rural character or a rural settlement, but it stated that the agricultural industry along the Leslie Street and Highway 404 corridor is no longer economically viable, practical or safe.

The motion noted the countryside designation clashes with the provincial direction to produce housing faster and provide for land-use intensification in urban areas as well as Metrolinx’s desire to see an intensification in the vicinity of GO stations.