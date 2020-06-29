Director X on how the ‘Advance Peace’ initiative could help end gun violence in Toronto

Your own research site Operation Prefrontal Cortex provides information on meditation and the impact it can have on the brain. Had you been meditating before your shooting and what came afterwards?

Yeah, meditation was actually something I was already doing. But I didn’t really know what it was doing for me. It wasn’t until later, when I started reading different things that talked about violence and aggression, the brain, abuse, neglect, stress and then as you bring them together. We were the first people to actually bring this information together [with Operation Prefrontal Cortex].

And when did you first start connecting the dots on all this?

It was actually around the time a rapper — a lot of rappers were being killed — the rapper Smoke Dawg was killed on Queen Street [in 2018]. That was the one after which I decided to go to the mayor with our information [Operation Prefrontal Cortex]. I sat down and decided to present something to him. And then when TEDxToronto asked me to speak, I really got in there and started to bring it all together.

You also advocate for a meditation outreach program called Advance Peace. Have you seen first-hand and spoken to some of the young people who went through the program?

No, but the thing was so clear. You know, from the middle school in San Francisco to the violent prison in Mexico, you see how these places are changed with the [Advance Peace meditation] program. You know, the environments were so extreme, the before and afters are so extreme. There was no real need to go and find something to double-check it.

You have a petition right now to bring Advance Peace to Toronto. Why?

I want Advance Peace [a charitable organization based in Richmond, Calif.] to come here. Advance Peace has a serious track record in the States. What they did in California, changing a city that had eight times the national average of gun crime down to a 40 per cent drop in one year, we need that here. What I care about is the violence in our city and it calming the f**k down. We need to look at places that have gotten results and do them. If that’s what it takes, then that’s what we should do. Because not only have they gotten results, say like in Sacramento, they’ve saved that city $29.2 million because of the gun crimes they have been able to prevent.

Sounds like a great program, but there has to be more to it, no?