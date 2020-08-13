Toronto restaurant headed by Michelin Star chefs shuts its doors

The award-winning Don Alfonso 1890 has permanently closed the doors of its Toronto St. location. The Italian restaurant initially shuttered on March 19th to comply with government mandated closures due to COVID-19, but now it’s lights out for good.

Known for its tasting menus and refined take on cuisine from the Amalfi Coast, Don Alfonso was the first foray into Toronto for Michelin Star Chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino.

According to a statement released by the restaurant, it “was unable to qualify for the various government support programs, as the annual payroll was over $1.5M and the gross monthly rent was over $50,000.” That kind of overhead is hard to manage in a pandemic.

In a more sombering note, the closure notice also reveals that “this will result in a loss of close to 100 part time and full-time jobs.”

The heritage building that houses the restaurant, the historic Consumer’s Gas Building, was recently purchased by a company based in China that plans on turning the property into a condo. For all that’s been strange about 2020, at least that outcome sounds like a typical Toronto story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty Entertainment Group (@libertygroup) on Aug 13, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

For fans of the cuisine, there is a glimmer of hope, though. Liberty Entertainment Group plans to relocate the restaurant and is actively looking for a new location.

“We are working on new plans to reopen the concept in Toronto, as I feel strongly our culinary scene warrants something as unique as Don Alfonso 1890,” said Nick Di Donato, President and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

For now, fans of the restaurant will have to wait to see where and when it resurfaces.