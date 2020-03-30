Drake introduces his son, offers message of positivity to the world

Early this morning, Toronto’s own Aubrey Graham (a.k.a. Drake) introduced the world to his son, Adonis. The rapper posted photos of the toddler, with his already-famous golden curls, on his Instagram account @champagnepapi. Along with the photos of Adonis was a heartfelt message from the Toronto rapper about staying positive through this uncertain and “fearful” time.

Adonis, the two-year-old son Drake had with Sophie Brusseaux, has been kept from the spotlight up until today.

The child was kept a secret until Pusha-T released a track that outed Drake as a father.

Drizzy responded with lyrics about fatherhood in his 2018 track Emotionless, where he said, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

His Instagram message is a good reminder of the importance of family and remaining positive while our global community continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the post, he signs off with, “It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”