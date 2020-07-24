A socially-distanced, two-part drive-in concert series in the Greater Toronto Area is aiming to bring families and friends together for a good cause.

Together at the Drive-In is the first in a series of events taking place in various locations around the GTA; it will consist of family-friendly live performances and movies on Sunday, July 26 at the Stardust Drive-in.

The afternoon programming (1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.) will be hosted by 4Korners (the Raptors official DJ), and include live performances by Kardinal Offishall, Karl Wolf, Frank Walker, Maestro Fresh-Wes, Töme, Ari, Dani Doucette, RNR, and Cale Granton (the Maple Leafs official DJ).

Sunday night’s show (from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.) will feature Frank Walker, Carlo Lio, Manolo, Jed Harper (Toronto Blue Jays official DJ), Manolo, Delirious and Alex K.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Together Toronto (@togethertoronto) on Jul 22, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

“By bringing together Toronto in an immersive and safe manner, we can help our hardest hit communities from COVID-19 and social injustice,” the event’s website states. “Imagine a family friendly, art, music and entertainment spectacle at your local drive-in, featuring live performers, DJs and artists, showcasing their talent and celebrating our communities.”

Patrons will also enjoy a movie each night after the concert — featured films include Karate Kid (1984), Stand By Me (1986), and My Spy + Midway.

Tickets range from $70 for a two-person car pass for the day or night show, $90 for a full car pass, and $140 for a VIP car pass that will get you a spot in one of the four rows closest to the stage. Proceeds will go towards supporting community groups, and artists. One ticket equals three meals donated through Second Harvest and the Food Bank of York Region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of several major events across the GTA, so bands and events have been using drive-ins as convenient ways to reach people this summer. Toronto band July Talk will also perform live in a pair of concerts on August 12 and 13 at the Stardust Drive-in.