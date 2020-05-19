Toronto Zoo’s new drive-thru experience set to open this weekend

Toronto residents will get their first look at the Toronto Zoo’s new Scene Drive-Thru Experience when it opens to the public this weekend.

Tickets will go on sale May 22 at 11 a.m.

The zoo drive-thru experience will take place on formerly staff-only roads, and pedestrian walkways throughout the site and will even include a tour of the lion cave in the African Savanna.

“We are so excited to introduce this new experience to our guests. We have truly missed welcoming people to our Toronto Zoo and this is a new and innovative way for our guests to enjoy the Zoo in the safety of their own vehicles,” says Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo.

“I want to personally thank all the Toronto Zoo staff for creating this experience and to our key stakeholders including the Province of Ontario, City of Toronto, Toronto Public Health and Toronto Emergency Services for their ongoing support of this new program.”

Upon entering the zoo drive-thru, patrons will follow the 3.4-kilometre Scenic Safari driving route and observe the zoo animals from their own vehicles. The tour will take approximately 45 minutes to one hour to complete. Included in the tour are the following zoo areas: Indo-Malaya, African Savanna, Americas, and Eurasia.

There will be pre-recorded audio with educational content to help guide the experience, which can be downloaded in advance in podcast format.

Admission price per car is $44 for non-members and $32 for members in a car with two or fewer occupants. And in a car with three or more occupants that price is $59 for non-members and $47 for members.