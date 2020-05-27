Dufflet permanently closes its Yonge and Eglinton location after nearly 20 years

Long-running Toronto bakery Dufflet Pastries is permanently closing its location near Yonge and Eglinton after 18 years. The announcement, which was made on the Facebook pages of both Dufflet and the Uptown Yonge BIA, states that the bakery will not be reopening after the pandemic.

Best known for its small rectangular cakelets, the bakery’s original storefront on Queen West was founded by Dufflet Rosenberg in 1982. It was followed by the now-closed Dufflet Uptown in 2002. Their wholesale location in Etobicoke, which opened in 2009, supplies over 500 restaurants, shops, hotels, and caters in the area.

Fortunately for fans of Dufflet’s treats, the closure of the uptown outlet isn’t the end of the road for the mini-chain of bakeries.

After temporarily closing amid the pandemic, their Queen West store reopened for pick-up and delivery on May 20. In addition to their signature cakelets, they also offer a wide range of pies, cookies, tarts, and full-size cakes, including gluten-free and plant-based options.

Dufflet Downtown is currently doing delivery through Uber Eats and specialty delivery service EJoyCity, as well as pick-ups for pre-order. They’re also offering limited takeout service for coffee and a rotating daily selection of small treats.

Dufflet Uptown is among the many Toronto businesses that have permanently shuttered in the wake of the pandemic, with other landmark food spots like Southern Accent and Vesuvio Pizzeria also announcing their closures in the months since the outbreak.

Many small business owners continue to lobby for more comprehensive government support as they struggle to recover revenue lost as a result of the pandemic.