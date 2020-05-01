There’s a new way to get Eataly’s pizza and pasta at home

Eataly Toronto is bringing residents another option for getting a comforting dose of carbs at home with its new meal kits, which launched Thursday.

Available on Uber Eats, Doordash, and Foodora (keep in mind, the latter will soon be ceasing operations across Canada) from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily or pick-up in store, the new Eataly at Home Kits provide all the ingredients needed to make the Italian food hub’s signature pizzas and pastas at home. Plus, they’re providing step-by-step instructions for doing it like a pro.

Portion sizes range from two to four servings and there are over a dozen kits available featuring different recipes and individually-packaged ingredients.

The tagliatelle bolognese kit, for example, comes with fresh tagliatelle pasta, housemade beef and pork ragu, and parmigiano reggiano cheese.

Depending on the kit, some come with pasta fresca, which is handmade on-site, while others have dry packaged pasta imported from Italy.

There are also pizza kits such as the salsiccia pizza, which comes with fresh dough for two 9″ pizzas and housemade toppings, including sauce, sausage, mozzarella, and roasted mushrooms.

You can up the treat-yourself ante by adding on wine and beer, with a selection that includes bottles from Eataly’s onsite Birroteca.



If you’re not in the mood for doing the prep yourself, Eataly’s to-go options also cover ready-to-eat dishes from their restaurants, including two types of pizza (classic pizza napoletana and the flatbread-style pizza alla pala), as well as snackable antipasti like prosciutto plus desserts like cannoli and tiramisu.

If you’re looking to seriously stock your Italian pantry beyond a single meal, Eataly’s grocery store remains open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday, but its restaurants and most takeout counters are temporarily closed.

They’re also doing grocery delivery and pick-up, which you can order directly by email or phone or through Instacart.