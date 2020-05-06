Acclaimed Toronto restaurant Edulis debuts prix fixe takeout

Toronto gets back another fine dining favourite with the return of Edulis, which is debuting a multi-course dinner takeout program this week.

Regularly ranked among the city’s best restaurants, Edulis is known for its exceptional, seasonal menus, which focus on seafood, vegetables, and foraged ingredients.

Edulis had fallen quiet on social media in the weeks following mandated dining room closures, leaving us to wonder if the restaurant was going to remain shuttered until social distancing restrictions were lifted.

This week, however, Edulis announced the launch of a set dinner pick-up offering. Available for preorder through Tock, Edulis at Home appears to follow a similar model to Alo’s fine dining takeout program.

It will feature weekly, five-course meals priced at $65 per person, which can be preordered for fixed pick-up times at Edulis’ west end restaurant.

The first week’s menu, dubbed “Edulis Picnic at Home,” features chicken Marbella with prunes, olives, and capers; poached wild BC side stripe shrimp with ramps, radishes, and green goddess dressing; and carrot cake with whipped mascarpone, among other dishes.

Diners have the option to add bottles of wine or extra snacks and pantry items onto their orders. This week’s options include a cheese plate with a trio of artisan cheeses or 200g of the Laiterie Chagnon cultured salted butter that’s typically served with bread at the restaurant.

Orders can also include food bundles from some of Edulis’ suppliers, including an organic veggie “Goody Bag” from Soiled Reputation Farm.

Pick-up slots for the launch week of Edulis at Home, which is available May 8, 9, and 10, were all but sold out at the time of writing.

You’ll likely need to keep an eye on the restaurant’s Instagram and be quick on the draw if you want to book a spot for next week.