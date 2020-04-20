How to make El Rey’s take on authentic Mexican tortilla soup

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

Toronto restaurateur Grant van Gameren’s El Rey Mezcal Bar specializes in delicious Mexican eats and cocktails. So we asked El Rey’s head chef Rodrigo Aguilar to share one of his go-to recipes to help keep the quarantine blues at bay.

“At El Rey, we serve our very own Mexico City-style tortilla soup for brunch, every weekend,” says chef Rodrigo Aguilar. “Although, the recipe has many variations, depending on the region or state, the base is always totopos (tortilla strips) and chicken broth, to which we add dry-roasted onions and garlic, diced tomatoes, and a mix of sun-dried chiles and spices.”

According to chef Aguilar, the crunchy tortillas soak up the spicy broth, creating a fascinating taste combination.

“In my family we add pulled chicken, to make it a more hardy and comforting meal. We also like to sprinkle in chile rings — fried Arbol chile rings — for some extra heat,” he says.

Mexican tortilla soup (Sopa de tortilla)

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 portions

INGREDIENTS

8pc corn tortillas

4pc guajillo pepper, dry-roasted

4pc arbol pepper, dry-roasted

1pc ancho pepper, dry-roasted

2pc roma tomato, dry-roasted

5 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1⁄2 cup canola oil

2pc cloves garlic, dry-roasted

1⁄2 pc onion, sliced and dry-roasted

2 stems epazote, if desired

Salt, as needed

GARNISH

Totopos/tortilla strips, 8pc, to serve

150g queso fresco, diced

1pc avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

150g sour cream

Tortilla chips (Totopos)

Preheat the oven to 375F

Cut the tortillas into 1⁄2-inch strips

Disperse the totopos (tortilla chips) on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until light golden

Brush the totopos with canola oil to get an extra tasty and crispy texture (can also use pork lard)

Remove from the oven and season with salt

Let cool

Soup (Sopa)

While the totopos (tortilla chips) are in the oven, pour the stock into a saucepan and bring to a boil, then remove from the heat

Add all the chiles and let them hydrate for 15 minutes or until plump

With a slotted spoon remove the chiles and put them in a food processor

Add the onion, garlic and 2 cups stock and blend until smooth

Strain back into the saucepan with the remaining stock

Add epazote and simmer over medium heat for 15 minutes

Then remove epazote stems and season with salt to taste

Remove from heat

Serve in individual bowls and garnish with totopos, avocado, queso fresco and a dollop of sour cream

Looking for other chef-approved recipes to try at home? Make Pizzeria Libretto’s meatballs, Planta’s plant-based mac and cheese or chef Suzanne Barr’s cauliflower soup.