Jeanne Beker on the hottest fall shoe trends for 2019

When it comes to must-have fall footwear, there is nothing as classic and essential as a good fall boot. So we asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourites of this season’s three hottest boot trends — from metallic details to western chic and sexy lace-ups.

A) CHROME KITTEN

“These are very sleek, very jet age almost. They seem like something futuristic with this metallic kitten heel, just off-kilter. A very dressy little boot.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $395

B) MIXED MATERIALS

“I like this sky-blue metallic mixed with this patterned leather that looks stamped. It’s an edgy yet feminine bootie.”

John Fluevog, 686 Queen St. W., $419

C) TOUCH OF WHIMSY

“The eccentricity of John Fluevog with these metallic cranes flying out of a lime green sky. I especially like the orange ribbon. These boots would put a smile on anyone’s face.”

John Fluevog, 686 Queen St. W., $429

D) CHANNELLING CHANEL

“This really appeals to me because it almost feels like the tweed of a great Chanel suit. Very classy with this fabric. A beautiful boot.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $258

E) STAR OF THE SHOW

“I just love that star. It makes you feel powerful and makes you feel like a rock star. It’s a really classic western heel with some nice stitching in the toe.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $$495

F) BRONZE BEAUTY

“A beautiful bronze boot with a no-nonsense heel and a nice tapered toe. I feel like I want to put them on right away. They’re really cool. I love this look.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $273

G) BEADED BOOTS

“Frye just makes fantastic boots. The detailing on these with the beading gives it a southwestern feel. And the longer you wear them, the more beat up you get them, the better they’re going to be.”

Sporting Life, Hillcrest mall, $498

H) COUNTRY CHIC

“A lot of classic detailing, with a stacked western heel, the whip stitching along the top, a great tie and tassels along the side.”

Ron White Shoes, Bayview Village & The Shopping Channel, $445

I) LAVENDER LACES

“These have a very feminine, romantic, dressy feel to them. You really want to show off the beautiful lacing. You get a lot of style bang for your buck with these.”

Zvelle, Zvelle.com, $515

J) STUDDED STYLE

“The beautiful tiny gold studs create a luxe, rich look. Great chain detailing around the toe. It’s a dressier take on the biker chic look.”

Ron White Shoes, Bayview Village & The Shopping Channel, $645

K) BUCKLE UP

“There’s so much going on in these Chloe boots. I love the combination of leather and suede, the laces, the buckles and the fact that they’re open.”

Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., $1,565

L) HAIRCALF COOL

“An ode to the old hiking boot, very retro. I love this haircalf, it’s very luxurious. They’ve also got this beautiful, tough, durable sole.”

Gravitypope, 1010 Queen St. W., $404.99