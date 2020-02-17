Five ways to spend Family Day in Toronto

Short on ideas for entertaining your kids this Family Day? Plenty is going on across Toronto – here are a few options to check out!

Kids are VIP at the Hockey Hall of Fame

If you’re a big sports fan, you might want to head over to the Hockey Hall of Fame this Family Day. Kids will receive free admission, along with a photoshoot with Slapshot and the Stanley Cup, a gift, and free dinner!

Togetherness family day weekend event at the AGO

For families on the more artistic side, the AGO is offering events that might make for a fun weekend. Artist Ness Lee will be taking over Walker Court for the weekend, for an exhibit called “We Have Together”. In the Galleria Italia, you and your family will be able to create something from nothing with “Inventions of Good”. Check out the Dr. Anne Tanenbaum Gallery School to make seed pockets from “Hito Steyerl This is the future”. There’s, even more, to do if any of those interest you, just check out the AGO website.

D’wayne Edwards’s Sneaker Design workshop

PENSOLE founder D’Wayne Edwards will be offering his expertise at the Harbourfront Centre to teach the masses how to design their own pair of sneakers. The workshops do require registration in advance. The Colour Workshop, for beginners, is recommended for children 12 and up and costs five dollars. The Sketching Workshop, for advanced artists, is recommended for people 16 years old and up and is free with an application. The workshops are part of the Kuumba Festival, Harbourfront Centre’s Black History Month celebration, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

WinterRouge 2020

Rouge National Urban Park will be holding WinterRouge 2020 this Family Day. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they’ll be offering tons of different outdoor events, like hockey games. snowshoeing, and ice carving. And if you get peckish, there will be a Hot Chocolate Chalet and plenty of maple syrup treats!

Northern Maverick Brewing Co

For a relaxed spot to have family day brunch, head into Northern Maverick Brewery. Fun for both you and your family, Northern Maverick is offering free meals for kids between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. This restaurant has a wide range of food options for the whole family, from fried chicken to vegan curry.