Famous New York burger coming to Rose and Sons this week

The king of Dupont is calling upon his knight in shining armour to bring us a burger brigade so tasty it will make the vegans shake in their boots. Chef Anthony Rose is inviting special guest chef Jeremy Spector to flip his famous Sebastian’s steakhouse burger at Toronto’s Rose and Sons Deli on July 19 from 12pm to 9pm.

Chef Jeremy Spector cooked alongside Rose at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, and then moved to New York to work at top restaurants like Gramercy Tavern, Balthazar, Lupa and Employees Only. After moving through the best kitchens in NYC, Spector opened Brindle Room and created his world famous burger.

Spector’s steakhouse burger, made from dry aged rib-eye and smothered in American cheese and caramelized onions, is the crown jewel of hamburgers and has earned high accolades from Food Network favourites like Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped and Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

After decades of succeeding in their own personal culinary triumphs, Rose and Spector are back together for a one-day burger mania. You may want to make your reservations soon, as spots are likely to fill up fast.