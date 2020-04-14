City’s top seasonal markets connecting local growers and foodies in innovative new ways

It’s that time of year when the warm weather is starting to slowly set in and normally we’d be gearing up for getting outside and shopping at our favourite annual farmers’ markets. As with almost everything else in our lives, however, the farmers’ market season is going to look a little different this year as we continue to practice social distancing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s how some of Toronto’s most popular markets are adapting to make it possible for us to continue supporting farms and small businesses during the pandemic.

Dufferin Grove Farmers’ Market

Dufferin Grove Farmers’ Market, which in past years has been hosted on Thursday afternoons in Dufferin Grove Park, has launched an online store. The new digital version of the market already features popular vendors like ChocoSol, Marvellous Edibles Farm, and de Floured, with the team behind the market anticipating that more vendors will be added as the growing season continues.

Shoppers are able to purchase from multiple vendors in a single order, with the deadline set for Tuesday at 11:59 pm each week. Shipments are then ready for Thursday, with the option to pick-up your order at St. Anne’s Parish Hall or have it delivered to your home for an extra $10 fee.

Evergreen Brick Works’ Saturday Farmers Market

Until the Saturday market at Evergreen Brick Works can resume, the brand is offering a market-in-a-box experience, which brings together produce, cheese, and bread from various vendors. Boxes are priced at $50 and include different products each week.

You can see a preview of what’s expected to be in this week’s box when you order, but a typical shipment might include freshly-baked bread from Café Belong, probiotic sheep’s milk kefir from Secret Lands Farm, and mustard greens from Loco Fields. Boxes have to be pre-ordered through Shopify, and pick-ups take place in the Pavilions, where the outdoor Saturday Farmers Market is usually held.

The Stop’s Farmers’ Market

The farmers’ market at Artscape Wychwood Barns is suspended indefinitely, but they’ve put together a resource for those who are missing some of their favourite vendors. The Excel spreadsheet, which is continuing to be updated, features a list of all the usual market vendors along with their websites and other contact info.

The hope is that although you won’t be able to shop at the Stop’s Farmers’ Market for the coming weeks, you can still order directly from your favourite vendors.

Sorauren Farmers’ Market

This much-loved west end farmers’ market has adopted a similar model to Evergreen Brick Works with its new Farm Box program. Boxes are priced at $50 and include a rotating selection of produce, bread, dairy, and pantry items from local farms and businesses.

There’s the option to add on extra items like fresh eggs and coffee, as well as make a donation to the Black Creek Community Farm Emergency Food Box Program with your order. Pick-ups are done on Thursday afternoons at Roncesvalles United Church, or there’s the option to have the box delivered to your home for $5.