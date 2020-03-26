How to get produce from Ontario farmers delivered right to your door

Farmers’ markets are closed indefinitely in Toronto but that doesn’t mean you have to forgo your locally sourced produce. Farmers across Ontario are working on new initiatives to bring you a farm to table experience, and that includes delivering fresh produce, dairy, and meat right to your front door.

Kendal Hills Farm has launched The Virtual Farmer’s Market, which uses their farm as a base for farmers, roasters, bakers, and other local food producers in Ontario to collect and package orders for delivery to home across the GTA.

Products are added daily and include vegetables, homemade soups, broths, prepared meals, poultry, pork, maple syrup, honey and preserves, dairy and eggs, homemade bread, baked goods and more. You can even get homemade soaps and fresh flowers. All products are listed with photos and the description of the farm sourcing the products.

They deliver the products in a cooler and leave it outside your door (you do have to prepay for the cooler). This ensures there is zero contact and your produce stays fresh.

Another option is Fresh City Farms, which works with more than 75 farmers across Ontario and runs a commercial city farm. They have everything from meal kits to prepared food, meat, produce, deli and cheese, as well as pantry items that are delivered right to your door.

There are also subscription services available for delivery including Mama Earth Organics and The Stubborn Farmer.

So, rest assured that if you’re after local produce there are several options available for all types of products.