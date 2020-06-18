With restaurants closed, physical distancing protocols in place and the new social bubbles, Father’s Day will be a little different this year, but one thing you can do is throw your dad the best backyard barbecue. We asked five of the city’s top chefs to grill up popular barbecue favourites at home from local butcher shops. Here we have the final list of where to get all the best barbecue meats, and even some craft brews and delectable pies to pair them with. For those looking for some vegetarian and vegan-friendly barbecue ideas, check out chef David Lee’s recipes for sensational plant-based barbecue sides.

Mark McEwan tests artisanal burgers

WINNER | THE BUTCHER’S SON

“This was the juiciest,” says chef Mark McEwan. “It had excellent texture, great flavour and the meat quality was excellent as well. Overall a delicious burger.” 2055 Yonge St., $4.40/patty

Nuit Regular grills marinated chicken

WINNER | MAGEN MEATS

“I liked that the skin was on with the herbs and spices marinade,” says chef Nuit Regular. “The outcome was a nicely charred skin with a crispy texture.” 1118 Centre St., $60.99/kg

Roger Mooking samples racks of ribs

WINNER | THE BUTCHER’S SON

“This rack was the most meaty, had the most porky flavour and took on more smoke than the rest of the racks,” says chef Roger Mooking. 2055 Yonge St., $10.99/lb.

Rosa Marinuzzi bites into juicy steaks

WINNER | BESPOKE BUTCHERS

“This one was really excellent,” says chef Rosa Marinuzzi. “It left a delicious mouthfeel. It was very tender and even more juicy.” 215 Madison Ave., $68.50/kg

Ivana Raca cooks up spicy sausages

WINNER | OLLIFFE

“Their Italian flavour was incredible. The taste, execution and spice were well balanced,” says chef Ivana Raca. “The chicken and green onion was 10 out of 10.” 1097 Yonge St., $5.52 and up

T.O.’S TOP CRAFT BEER

Get these brews delivered to your door

From left:

GRANITE BREWERY

This midtown brewery is offering free delivery on orders over $50 of their English-style ales.

245 Eglinton Ave. E.

BLOOD BROTHERS BREWING

This local spot is offering free delivery in the surrounding area, or pop by their bottle shop.

165 Geary Ave.

AMSTERDAM BREWERY

This Leaside brewery is offering free next-day delivery on orders over $50 across the GTA.

45 Esander Dr.

ROUGE RIVER

The Markham brewery is offering free local delivery twice a week for orders over $50.

50 Bullock Dr., Unit 8

HENDERSON BREWING

This Junction Triangle brewery is offering free next-day delivery for all orders of $50 or more.

128A Sterling Rd.

T.O.’S PERFECT PIES

The perfect way to end a barbecue feast



Clockwise from top left:

CHARMAINE SWEETS

This adorable Leaside bakery has the best cherry pie. 115 Vanderhoof Ave.

ADAMSON BAKERY

Get your hands on some key lime pie at this Leaside bakery. 176 Wicksteed Ave.

GINGER’S DESSERTS

This nut-free bakery in Richmond Hill makes pies, cakes and more. 10220 Yonge St.

PHIPPS DESSERTS

This North York spot churns out delicious pies like this pecan flan. 1875 Leslie St., Unit 21

THE ROLLING PIN

This Avenue Road spot has an endless list of pie flavours, including s’mores. 1970 Avenue Rd.