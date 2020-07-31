Toronto filmmaker Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour will start streaming in August

The more David Thewlis’s character, Jim, tries to put his life back together and figure out what happened with his daughter, the worse it gets. The unspooling reaches a crescendo when Jim returns to a restaurant that he recently inspected and almost closed down after catching them attempting to butcher and prepare rabbits on site.

Upon his return, Jim is treated as the guest of honour and gives a speech reflective of his slow descent into, if not madness, certainly great despair. The performance is stunning, as Egoyan agrees.

“It’s an amazing thing, when you conceive of something and then an actor just makes it soar, just infuses it with so much detail and humanity,” he says. “I was just so thankful the whole time that he was doing that with my words — that was a spectacular, amazing moment.”

Rabbits, as Egoyan explains, were a big part of the filmmaker’s childhood, with a nod of appreciation to his past award- winning pets.

“Oh yes, I had rabbits. They went to pet shows, they won prizes. You see some of those ribbons in the movie,” he says. “Those are my rabbits who earned those prizes. And so it was a way of acknowledging their contribution to my life.”

The story is told over four different periods of time, and the only constant is De Oliveira’s character, who begins the film with a present-day discussion with a minister over her father’s funeral arrangements. The Toronto actor really broke out, when the film premiered at TIFF this past year, and has since garnered significant buzz for her subsequent work in projects such as Netflix’s Locke and Key.

“She has this aura: she’s able to shift to the different sort of characters between. I needed someone who was very expressive to play Veronica,” Egoyan says. “It’s almost like you’re watching three different versions of the same person. And I’ve been really happy to see her career take off. It’s been amazing.”