Five Toronto restaurants that have closed in the last week

With most of Ontario entering phase three this week (and Toronto expected to soon follow), many businesses are beginning to bounce back from the financial struggles caused by the pandemic.

Sadly, however, the wave of COVID-related closures hasn’t come to an end, with several Toronto restaurants announcing over the past week that they’re shutting down permanently.

N’Awlins Jazz Bar & Grill

In a blow for both the dining and music communities in Toronto, N’Awlins Jazz Bar & Grill announced its closure this week after 25 years in business. The King West restaurant was known for its Cajun-Creole food and live jazz performances. “The current situation surrounding the pandemic, including the regulations for restaurants and live music make it impossible to maintain our quality, standards and spirit,” wrote the owners in a Facebook post.

“While our door on King Street may be closed for now, our passion to serve and entertain you lives on. So we are looking to brighter days where we can be together again, listen to music and eat to our heart’s content.”

BB’s Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bbsdiner (@bbsdiner) on Jul 18, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

BB’s Diner announced via social media that they have closed their doors. The cheerful Little Italy brunch spot was known for its deliciously creative Filipino breakfasts, including traditional silog platters featuring garlic fried rice.

“A big thank you to the amazing staff; who have passed through these doors and made our family that much more special,” wrote the owners in an Instagram post. “Together we were able to create a home for many and will continue to do so in our future endeavors.”

Universal Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Grill (@universalgrillto) on Jul 16, 2020 at 7:47pm PDT

It’s a sad week for brunch fans, with Universal Grill also sharing the news that they will be closing permanently. A fixture in the Annex for 24 years, the restaurant had been closed temporarily since mid-March after the province declared a state of emergency.

“The financial strain associated with being closed during the COVID-19 crisis was beyond what we could handle,” wrote the owners in an Instagram post. The lengthy post also thanks many of the restaurant’s long-time staff, reading “our staff… we wouldn’t have lasted as long as we did without the love everyone put into our little restaurant, both front and back of house.”

L’Arc En Ceil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’ARC EN CIEL (@larcenciel.to) on Jul 16, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

Little Italy gelato joint L’Arc En Ceil will serve its last sweet treats this weekend. Opening in the summer of 2019, the restaurant was known for its house-made gelato, which was incorporated into creative desserts like cakes and sandwiches.

“We’re sorry to announce that we will not be able to continue to run L’ARC EN CIEL any longer,” wrote the owners in an Instagram post, adding that this Sunday will be their last day of service.

Cafe Crepe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Crêpe (@cafecrepe) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:50pm PDT

The familiar neon lights of Cafe Crepe on Queen West have gone out for good. “Unfortunately, due to the burden COVID-19 has placed on the entire industry, we announce the permanent closure of our Toronto location,” wrote the restaurant in an Instagram post.

Open for almost 20 years, Cafe Crepe was a mainstay for late-night eats, known for its street-side takeout window. The brand also has locations in Vancouver and Hong Kong, which will remain open.