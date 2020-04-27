Food delivery app Foodora announces it is shutting down Canadian operations

Food delivery app Foodora is shutting down Canadian operations as of May 11 after five years of operation, according to a company press release issued on April 27.

“I’m very proud of what foodora has accomplished over the last few years. I’ve been able to witness food delivery grow from its infancy into what it is today, and helping to build a brand I’m proud of,” said David Albert, managing director of foodora Canada. “However, there’s been some challenges along the way. We’re faced with strong competition in the Canadian market, and operate a business that requires a high volume of transactions to turn a profit. We’ve been unable to get to a position which would allow us to continue to operate without having to continually absorb losses.”

The company explained that it has “not been able to reach a level of profitability in Canada that’s sustainable enough to continue operations, competing against strong local players and a highly saturated market for online food delivery.”

Food delivery apps operating in Toronto have had some criticism as of late directed at the substantial fees charged to local restaurants already struggling to survive.

Foodora, which says it works with 3,000 restaurants in 10 cities across Canada, is reportedly putting a package together for employees and other creditors.

Foodora’s parent company Delivery Hero is billed as the “world’s leading local delivery platform,” which operates in 530 cities in 44 countries and has over 22,000 employees.