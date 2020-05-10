luxury homes

Four ultra-luxe homes on the market that you can tour virtually

by Samantha Peksa for TRNTO 1 hour ago Photo: 33 Cotswold Cres.

Tour these luxury homes through interactive 3D walk-throughs or a virtual viewing via Zoom from the comfort of your own home.

$4.299 million for an elegant mansion in North York

The five-bedroom home at 33 Cotswold Cres. boasts more than 7,000 square feet of space with elegant finishes around every corner. Take the virtual tour by Trang Nguyen with Royal LePage Signature Realty.

 

$3.6 million for a two-storey build in South Hill

The feng shui–certified home at 19 Clarendon Ave. offers three bedrooms, four bathrooms and unbridled luxury in its wood-panelled backyard. Find a 3D tour with Jonathan Schwarz at Revolution Realty Inc.

 

$3.998 million for four bedrooms in Forest Hill

The sophisticated stunner at 316 Warren Rd. has a massive gourmet kitchen, six bathrooms, a media room and wine cellar. Find an online video of the home with Zeljko Kecojevic of Remax Ultimate Realty Inc.

 

$5.98 million for a gated estate in Thornhill

The palatial five-bedroom home at 21 Hammok Cres. boasts a whopping 10,000 square feet of space with top-of-the-line features and finishes. Check out the virtual tour with Franz Wu of Homelife Landmark Realty Inc.

