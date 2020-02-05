Four super unique multimillion-dollar mansions in Toronto

This home at 31 Knightswood Rd. sprawls over 15,000 square feet alongside the Rosedale Golf Club. Aside from 10 bedrooms, it houses a massive wine cellar, spa, virtual golf course and is listed for $13.5 million (Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.).

The house at 12 Baytree Cres. is the epitome of ’80s-inspired extravagance. The three-storey, 15,000-square-foot estate houses six bedrooms and is on the market for a whopping $12.8 million (Sotheby’s Realty).

Just steps from High Park, the newly renovated home at 31 High Park Blvd. has four bedrooms, a two-car garage and a finished basement. This property is listed for $3.5 million (Keller Williams Referred Realty).

Sitting pretty on Wilcox Lake is the 8,953-square-foot home at 620 Sunset Beach Rd. Boasting waterfront views from every room, this four-bedroom abode is listed at $7.88 million (Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.).