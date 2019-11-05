Former Toronto Raptors great Jose Calderon set to retire

Former Toronto Raptors point guard Jose Calderon is set to announce that he is retiring from basketball. In an Instagram post the 14-year NBA veteran announced that he is joining the NBA Players Association.

The Washington Post reported that Calderon will be a special assistant to the NBAPA executive director, Michele Roberts. In addition, he will surely continue his rather sizable charitable initiatives through his foundation.

Calderon played professional basketball in Spain before signing with the Raptors in 2005. He was one of the more popular Raptors in team history playing with the Dinos from 2005-2013. The fiery point guard remains the Raptors career leader in assists with 3,770 although Kyle Lowry will likely pass the Spanish native this season. Calderon also set an NBA record for free-throw shooting (98.1%) in 2008–09.

In 2013, the Raptors traded Jose Calderon in a three-team deal that would bring star forward Rudy Gay to the team. Since then, Calderon brought his trademark energy and beautiful passing to six other NBA teams ending his career with the Detroit Pistons.

In addition to his long NBA playing career, Calderon has been a stalwart of the Spanish national team winning medals in three different Olympic Games, as well as a gold medal in the 2006 FIBA World Cup.

We wish him well in this next chapter. Thanks for the memories, Jose!