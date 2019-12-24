Home of the Week: $3.18 million for a mountainside mansion in The Blue Mountains

109 Timber Leif Ridge is essentially a lodge resort, minus the hassle of having to share the property with other tourists. The luxurious chalet is located at the base of Blue Mountain, overlooking the Georgian Bay Club golf course. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this slop-side chalet is only a short walk to the hills.

You can tell this $3.18 million home was carefully crafted from the inside-out. Built with families in mind, the architects allotted plenty of space to entertain and shack up during the winter season. 109 Timber Leif Ridge has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and panoramic views of Georgian Bay.

Upon entering 109 Timber Leif Ridge, you’re immediately met by spectacular woodworking. the The details on the staircase as well as the wooden beams are quintessential chalet designs.

The stone-built fireplace and open ceilings add a sense of grandeur to the great room.

The open floor-plan leads you into the dining room.



The kitchen has a touch of modernity, with its granite countertops and the stoves unique wooden hood.

The master bedroom looks as if it’s a suite meant for a resort. There’s a fireplace to warm up the room along with private access to an outdoor balcony.

The ensuite bathroom makes quite an impression with elegant double vanities.

The bedrooms all have great wooden features to really capture that chalet vibe.

Large windows allow natural light to flood into this office space.

The backyard is a winter wonderland with plenty of room for outdoor dining.

This home is listed with Janet Nielsen and Barb Blaser of RE/MAX Hallmark York Group Realty Ltd.