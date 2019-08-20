Grant van Gameren’s new wine bar Piquette now open in Toronto

With the closing of Harry’s Charbroiled announced last week, Piquette is here to soften the blow. The much-anticipated wine bar from Grant Van Gameron and two of Bar Isabel’s shining stars, Ellen Shrybman and Nathan Morrell, opened its doors today at 1084 Queen St. W.

The intimate 30-seat bar is rustic and cozy, reminiscent of a small hideaway tucked into the 11th arrondissement in Paris. Accented with a white brick wall and wooden features by millworker Jeff Crews, this new spot is as refined and sophisticated as it is easy going. Designed by Ali McQuaid at Futurestudio, the relaxed atmosphere allows for its guests to really savour their experience, which is perfect for a resto that has a wine list of over 80 rotating bottles.

True to Van Gameren’s form, the menu at Piquette consists of shareable snacks and small dishes, which have been chosen to enhance the unique and beautiful wine list they have curated. The plates are simple and fresh and even pay homage to classic french techniques, with dishes like pâté en eroûte richelieu. Some of the menu however, is influenced more internationally, with plates like the amberjack crudo with local cucumbers or fennel with tomato, habanero and bonito. But, knowing Van Gameren the menu will go through sporadic and seasonal changes.

In creating this wine and snack bar, the team sought out independent, local and international winemakers who helped to mould the vibe of the restaurant. The meaningful connections with these producers are one of the many reasons you’ll get stuck into your second, or maybe third, bottle of vino at this homey spot.

Piquette takes walk-ins only and is currently open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information follow them on Instagram @barpiquette or on their website at www.barpiquette.com.