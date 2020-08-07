Fill up on Greek fare at these Toronto restaurants in honour of Taste of the Danforth this weekend

While the pandemic may have put a moratorium on street festivals in Toronto, locals are finding new ways to celebrate certain time-honoured traditions like the ever-popular Taste of the Danforth.

Every year, the event welcomes nearly 1.6 million people over the span of three days, making it the largest street food festival in Canada. Attendees come from all over to fill up on tasty Greek fare, learn about the culture, and enjoy music from participating vendors on the strip. The festival, organized by the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA, dates back to 1994 and this weekend would’ve marked its 27th year in Toronto.

Unable to ensure safe social distancing, this year’s event has been cancelled, but that shouldn’t stop residents from hosting their own celebrations and showing support for local restaurants.

Lovers of Greek cuisine can dine in at any one of these spots under stage three of the province’s reopening plan, or opt for takeout or delivery.

Christina’s on the Danforth

Christina’s on the Danforth — best known for its authentic Greek and Mediterranean fare, belly dancing and live music — reopened its patio to the public in late June. The popular spot has also recently welcomed diners back inside with plates of kontosouvli (roasted pork on a skewer), grilled octopus, and flaming saganaki cheese. Delish! (Christina’s on the Danforth, 492 Danforth Ave., 416-463-4418)

Mezes Restaurant

Mezes (which is Greek for small plate) has been open for takeout throughout the lockdown and is also serving diners inside and on its patio. Like its name suggests, the restaurant serves an assortment of authentic Greek appetizers such as dips (think tzatziki, hummus and saganaki cheese), spanakopita, olives, souvlaki on a stick and more. The delivery menu is available through Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes. (Mezes Restaurant, 456 Danforth Ave., 416-778-5150)

Athens Pastries

If you’re looking for a quick bite, Athens Pastries is a popular go-to spot on the Danforth. Their loukoumades (Greek doughnuts) are a common fave, but they also do amazing Greek spirals (filled with spinach or cheese) that you can pair with their freshly brewed coffee or a latte. (Athens Pastries, 509 Danforth Ave., 416-463-5144)

Pantheon Restaurant

No Danforth roundup could be complete without mention of the Pantheon Restaurant. This local institution has been a staple on the strip for more than 20 years. You’ll find hand-painted frescoes and an airy vibe inside, plus fish and wine imported from Greece. Staff are super friendly at this family establishment and always eager to greet patrons with a familiar, “Opa!” or sing a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to all who welcome it. The restaurant is open for business, but by reservation only. (Pantheon Restaurant, 407 Danforth Ave., 416-778-1929)

Astoria

This local Greek tavern specializes in the art of the Greek shish kebab. Patrons come for the chicken souvlaki, but the restaurant actually serves a variety of other grilled meats, seafood and desserts on site as well. Their baklava, for example, is a popular fave. The restaurant is officially open to diners, but they also continue to offer takeout and delivery as well. Plus, their patio is open and waiting. (Astoria Shish Kebab House, 390 Danforth Ave., 416-463-2838)