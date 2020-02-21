Grant van Gameren is bringing Harry’s Charbroiled to the streets

After the closing of Parkdale’s famous burger and breakfast joint, Harry’s Charbroiled, and the recent reopening of the Original Diners Lounge, we thought we’d seen the last of Harry’s.

But leave it to Grant van Gameren to make something from nothing.

The teased Harry’s Charbroiled food truck will be rolling through the streets of Toronto this summer.

After the iconic neighbourhood spot closed in October 2019, van Gameren expressed that he planned on bringing Harry’s back to life in a new iteration. Holding onto the 52-year-old name, van Gameren decided to hold off on opening a brick and mortar spot and opted for a mobile one instead.

Last night, van Gameren posted on the Food and Wine Industry Navigator Facebook page in search of cashiers and cooks. “We are currently looking to interview for energetic cashiers, burger smashers/flippers as well as kitchen managers,” said van Gameren.

He also mentioned that experience although beneficial is not necessary for applicants because in his words, operating a food truck is “not rocket science.”

According to the post, the new hires will be needed from late May through until October. So we can expect to see the Harry’s truck parked in neighbourhoods across the city come Spring.

What else is in store for this ominous burger bus? We’ll have to wait and see.