Harry’s Charbroiled returns to Toronto without Grant van Gameren and with a new name

Parkdale burger institution Harry’s Charbroiled has reopened and the new owners are returning it to its grease-filled glory. In the hands of former server Penny Andru, with the help of the original owners Tommy Petropolous and his brother, what was once Harry’s Charbroiled is now The Original’s Dining Lounge. Still located at 160 Springhurst Ave., this eatery had to lose its original name, but that’s pretty much all it’s without.

When Andru decided to purchase the diner, she enlisted the help of her friend and former co-worker Cathy, as well as some much-needed advice from Petropolous. This team has been working tirelessly since the van Gameren turnover in October to get the restaurant ready for its grand return.

When Grant van Gamern purchased the Parkdale burger bar in 2016, he also purchased the rights to the Harry’s name. With van Gameren planning on opening a Harry’s food truck and brick and mortar establishment in the new year, Andreu had no choice but to rename the diner. So The Original’s was born.

The classic diner has moved to a more modest interior, removed the orange and black sign from out front. Andru has also brought back former staff that worked at Harry’s prior to the hipster invasion.

The diner is also returning to a more nostalgic menu with more classic diner dishes that are modestly priced. Thing less avocado toast and more chicken souvlaki. The menu at Originals will still feature the iconic charbroiled burgers ($4.99), as well as hot dogs and steak on a kaiser.

Andru’s daughter will be in the kitchen and in charge of specials while longtime Harry’s cook Steve Stoymbos will be flipping patties.