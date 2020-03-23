Heritage buildings ravaged by fire in downtown Toronto

by Marlene Mendonca 2 hours ago

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning, fire trucks were called to Wellington Street West, near Spadina Road, for a two-alarm fire. The buildings engulfed in flames were 422 and 424 Wellington St., two 19th-century heritage structures protected by the Ontario Heritage Act.

The buildings made up what was to be the base Wellington House, a slick-looking condo development by Brad Lamb. At the time the fire broke out they were vacant, though construction crews were working in the area.

 

 

Many took to Twitter to share videos of the heavy black smoke that wafted through the core.

 

 

As examples of the Queen Anne Revival architectural style, the much adored McLeish-Powell Houses have significant cultural value to the city of Toronto and are important remnants of the old character of the King-Spadina neighbourhood.

 

 

Wellington Street remains closed at Spadina Avenue due to the fire investigation. No injuries have been reported.

